The Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is 25% Off

Gain the benefits of a dual charger adapter at a lower price. Today, the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is down to just $44 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.’

Advertisements

A compact charger means you can get multiple charging options not just at home but on the go as well. Apple’s accessory is modernized, and there’s no USB-A opening for the dual ports; instead, they have been replaced with USB-C. Folding prongs are handy especially if you’re trying to pack as many things as possible in your bag.

The device puts out a respectable 35W in total, which means you can give two of your daily drivers some much-needed juice. It can charge a MacBook Air, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone. With a branded accessory like this, you can be sure that it will last a long time. Get the discounted Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Charger today!