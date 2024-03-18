News

The Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is 25% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter

Gain the benefits of a dual charger adapter at a lower price. Today, the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is down to just $44 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.’

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter $59.00 $44.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

A compact charger means you can get multiple charging options not just at home but on the go as well. Apple’s accessory is modernized, and there’s no USB-A opening for the dual ports; instead, they have been replaced with USB-C. Folding prongs are handy especially if you’re trying to pack as many things as possible in your bag.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter

The device puts out a respectable 35W in total, which means you can give two of your daily drivers some much-needed juice. It can charge a MacBook Air, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone. With a branded accessory like this, you can be sure that it will last a long time. Get the discounted Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Charger today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Gemini
Apple discussing iPhone Gemini AI integration with Google
1 Min Read
AirPods
Two AirPods 4 models launching this year
1 Min Read
Apple Account
Apple Account branding might go live with iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Get $100 Off the iPad 9 Wi-Fi with 256GB Storage
1 Min Read
Apple Sports app
MLB and NCAA March Madness added to Sports app
1 Min Read
Google
Google Adds Real-Time URL protection on Chrome
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple secures DarwinAI company
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Take $80 Off the 9th Generation iPad
1 Min Read
M3 iMac
M3 iMac refurbished options appear in Apple Canada
1 Min Read
Proton Desktop Mail App
Proton Desktop Mail App on macOS Launches
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade game
Apple Arcade holds Hello Kitty Island Adventure event in san francisco
1 Min Read
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Enjoy 21% Off the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
1 Min Read
Lost your password?