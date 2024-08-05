News

The Apple AirPods 2 is $59 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods

Apple’s second generation AirPods is available at a great deal. Today, the AirPods 2 is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case Included, Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case... $129.00 $79.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Setup is virtually a one-tap affair with the AirPods 2 if you have an iPhone. The wireless earbuds has the Lightning Charging case, offering up to 24 hours of playback for all-day use. As far as audio quality is concerned, the AirPods 2 is more than enough for daily use and for listening to your favorite tunes. It’s also great for consuming other media, such as watching the latest series and your favorite movies on streaming platforms.

Apple AirPods

The H1 headphone delivers vivid sound while maintaining connectivity between devices, and you can ask Siri for various commands without taking out your iPhone. Audio sharing is also possible with two sets of AirPods connected to an Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone. Get it today!

