The Apple AirPods 3 Gets a $30 Discount

Apple’s latest AirPods model gets a nice discount and a slew of new features. Today, the 3rd Generation Apple AirPods is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $179 on Amazon.

Upgrade to the newest AirPods and you can enjoy spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and access a new dimension when you’re listening to your favorite songs. Every pair of AirPods 3 is customized to the wearer, thanks to the adaptive EQ technology.

The 3rd generation audio accessory gets a nice update in terms of looks, and nearly matches the AirPods Pro. Like its predecessors, Force Sensor lets you control playback and other things like end call or answer.

As far as build quality is concerned there’s nothing to fault. The AirPods 3 is water and sweat resistant, making it a great workout companion. A single charge lasts up to 6 hours, and up to 30 with the MagSafe Charging Case. Grab the AirPods 3 for only $149.99 today!