News

The Apple AirPods 4 without ANC is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods 4

Apple’s latest AirPods are discounted an now priced more attractively for those who want the latest audio experience. Today, the AirPods 4 without ANC is down to just $119 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... $129.00 $119.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The newest AirPods boast a redesign for maximum comfort, emphasizing a shorter stem while retaining intuitive controls. Personalized Spatial Audio is available for that extra immersion, making every sound and music come from all sides. The built-in H2 chip now has Voice Isolation for greater clarity on calls to reduce background noise even when you’re outside. Speaking of, the case is now smaller than ever and still offers up to 30 hours of playback.

Apple AirPods 4

The AirPods 4 is water, sweat, and dust resistant, perfect for exercising or when you’re camping out under the stars. Setup is handled seamlessly by the H2 chip on any Apple device for quick use and intuitiveness. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple back-to-school promotion nearly ending
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Refurbished Apple Pencil with USB-C model appears in three more regions
1 Min Read
Wolfs
Action comedy movie ‘Wolfs’ now available on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black is $64 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Canada to get Apple Watch sleep apnea feature
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Next Apple Vision Pro to have M5 chip
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iFixit shows iPhone 16 Pro model video teardown
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $30 Off
1 Min Read
AR glasses
Meta launches ‘Orion’ AR glasses
1 Min Read
Xbox
Microsoft promises ‘Game Pass’ service on iPhone
1 Min Read
Peanuts
‘Peanuts’ holiday specials makes a comeback on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?