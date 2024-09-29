The Apple AirPods 4 without ANC is $10 Off

Apple’s latest AirPods are discounted an now priced more attractively for those who want the latest audio experience. Today, the AirPods 4 without ANC is down to just $119 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The newest AirPods boast a redesign for maximum comfort, emphasizing a shorter stem while retaining intuitive controls. Personalized Spatial Audio is available for that extra immersion, making every sound and music come from all sides. The built-in H2 chip now has Voice Isolation for greater clarity on calls to reduce background noise even when you’re outside. Speaking of, the case is now smaller than ever and still offers up to 30 hours of playback.

The AirPods 4 is water, sweat, and dust resistant, perfect for exercising or when you’re camping out under the stars. Setup is handled seamlessly by the H2 chip on any Apple device for quick use and intuitiveness. Get it today!