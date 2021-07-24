The Apple AirPods Pro is only $189

If you already have an iPhone or iPad then an AirPods is a must-have. Today, you can get the official AirPods Pro for just $189 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro is a step up from the base model, notably the active noise cancellation for utmost immersion and transparency mode so you can stay safe during commutes and as you walk outside.

Adaptive EQ sets the music to your ear’s shape, making for a customized experience. Speaking of which, you get three silicone tips for comfort and a great seal. The custom speaker driver and H1 chip ensures smooth and stable Bluetooth connection that’s automatic the moment you lift the AirPods out the case.

The AirPods Pro is water and sweat resistant, and provides 24-plus hours of battery life with the included case. Wireless charging is enabled for the Pro model so you can use Qi-supported chargers and accessories.

Buy the discounted AirPods Pro for just $189 today!