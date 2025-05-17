News

The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $19 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag 4 Pack

The AirTag is such a useful accessory for Apple device owners. Today, the Apple AirTag 4-Pack is down to just $79.98 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

With the Apple AirTag 4-Pack you can secure all your precious belongings and not waste more than five minutes finding them in the house. The tracker works wonderfully well with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, thanks to the Find My app and the Precision Finding feature. For example, you want to find your iPhone, you can either play an audible on the AirTag and locate it, or check via Ultra Wideband to get simple directions to where the item is.

Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag 4 Pack Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00 $79.98Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

If you need further help, you can activate Lost Mode and get others to help you find the item. The AirTag has a replaceable battery that you can change after a year. Get the discounted Apple AirTag 4-Pack today!

