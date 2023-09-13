The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is $11 Off

Apple’s AirTag is super useful in more ways than one. Today, the 4-pack variant is down to just $88.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Keep track of your essential devices and items with the AirTag. It’s powered by the Find My network and goes great with the iPhone. If you don’t want to waste time looking for your items, simply play the sound on the tracker’s built-in speaker or use the Find My network.

The AirTag houses Ultra Wideband technology for precision finding. If you somehow lost the item further away, you can tap into Apple devices through the Find My network or put it in Lost Mode. Like all other accessories, pairing and connecting with an Apple device is a snap. You also won’t need to replace the battery in a year, and the tracker itself is IP67 dust and water resistant. Get the discounted AirTag today!