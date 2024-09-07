The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is $19 Off

Apple’s item tracker is down to a good price in today’s deal. The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is down to just $79.98 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

The AirTag allows you to keep track of your belongings and precious possessions through the Find My app. Setting it up only requires a single tap from the device, whether an iPad or iPhone. For nearby tracking, you can count on the Ultra Wideband technology for a precise directions on where you can see the item. Otherwise, you can play an audible sound through the built-in speaker on the AirTag and listen to where it’s coming from. Last but not least, you can ask Siri to help and the smart assistant will lead you right to it.

In cases of lost items, you can set the item in lost mode and get help from millions of other Apple devices in the Find My network. Get it today!