The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is $20 Off

Planning to go somewhere for your next vacation? You should consider today’s deal. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is down to just $79.98 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

Having four AirTags will prove to be more useful than you’d think. Attach one to your luggage and you can save time not having to hunt it down when you land at the airport. The same goes for your wallet and smartphone, and other belongings that are very important to you. A fresh tracker can easily last you a year before needing to change batteries.

Setting up the AirTag is easy, and all it takes is a single tap from your iPad or iPhone. You can have the AirTag put out an audible so you can locate it, or ask Siri to lead you right to where it is. Lastly, the AirTag is dust and water-resistant. Get it today!