The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off

Having a reliable device tracker can pay off in more ways than one. Today, the AirTag 4-Pack is down to just $74.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

The AirTag complements your Apple device ecosystem nicely and integrates with the Find My network to find small items in a pinch. You can keep track of and find it by playing an audible or by asking Siri for help. It’s worth noting that all data in the network is encrypted and anonymous for privacy reasons. Each AirTag has replaceable batteries and you won’t need to do so after a year has passed. Also, the tracker is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

Once receiving the AirTag, you can pair it up quickly through your iPad or iPhone via a one-tap setup. The device can track anything from wallets to bigger things like automobiles and such. Get the discounted AirTag 4-Pack today!