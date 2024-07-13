News

The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag 4-Pack is on sale on Amazon at $74.98, with a discount of $24 from its usual $99.00 price tag.

Apple AirTag 4 pack Apple AirTag 4 pack $99.00 $74.98Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple AirTags can keep track of all your belongings, such as your keys, TV remote, wallet, ID or passport in the Find My App. Connect the tracker to your iPhone or iPad in just one tap and experience seamless connection. You can easily find what you’re looking for with the built in speaker, whether by asking Siri to help out or by playing the sound if you think the missing item is nearby, perhaps under the bed or stuck in the couch.

Apple AirTag

For select iPhone models that have ultrawide band support, users can tap Find Nearby for Precision Finding. You’ll know exactly where the item is to which your AirTag is connected. It is also able to find lost items that are far away with the help of other Apple Devices that are on the Find My Network.

Lost your password?