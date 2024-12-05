News

The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $26 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag

The 4-pack Apple AirTag is marked at 26% off, slashing $26 off its list price on Amazon and bringing it down to $72.99.

The Apple AirTag lets you keep track of your things like your phone, computer, or any important item so when you lose them you know where to find it. Setting up is easy with just one tap,  letting you seamlessly connect the AirTag to your iPad or iPhone in an instant.

Apple AirTag
Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag 4 Pack Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00 $72.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

If you can’t find soemthing, you can play a sound or you can ask help from Siri to track your item. Ultra wideband technology in Precision finding will lead you right exactly where your device might be, but this feature is available on some iPhone models only. Find further items with the Find My network with the help of other users of Apple devices which can help you look for your device and see it on a map.

Get your AirTags today and start keeping track of your stuff!

