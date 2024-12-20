The Apple AirTag (4 Pack) is $26 Off

Apple’s 4 pack AirTag is marked $26 off on Amazon.

AirTags are useful accessories for monitoring your stuff with an app named Find My. By attaching an AirTag to important belongings, you can keep track and find things you have lost. Connecting to your iPad or iPhone is a seamless one-tap setup, then you can get notified of the whereabouts of an item you put in lost mode with the help of a multitude of Apple devices in the Find My network.

At home, if you misplace something, such as your TV remote or set of keys, you can simply play an audio cue to know where the item is, or you can ask Siri for help to find your gadget, then it will lead you to the item you are trying to find. The Find My Network app is completely encrypted and anonymous for your safety and privacy, with the history and location of the AirTag never stored. Get the discounted 4-pack AirTag today!