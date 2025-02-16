News

The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $29 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag 4

Amazon has the Apple AirTag 4-Pack marked 29% off, giving you $29 savings for a useful accessory you could put on your important belongings to keep track and find them in case they get lost.

AirTags can be setup easily with your device. A single tap establisheds a connection to your iPad or iPhone. Ultra Wideband technology offers precision finding so you can be led straight to your AirTag. It also has a built-in speaker for a sound cue if you can’t visually find your item. You can enlist Siri’s help and also try to find your lost item that are a bit further away using Find My Network, and put in lost mode so you will be notified when the AirTag is detected.

Apple AirTag 4
Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag 4 Pack Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00 $69.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Find My Network is all encrypted and anonymous for your privacy safety. Data and history will never be stored in the AirTag. Order the discounted 4-pack AirTags today!

