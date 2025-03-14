News

The Apple AirTag (4-Pack) is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is an excellent device tracker that works beautifully with your other Apple products. Today, the 4-Pack version is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

You can use the AirTag to find and keep track of any valuable item using the Find My app. When paired with an iPad or iPhone, all it takes is a single tap to get it online. There are many things you can do with the AirTag, including asking Siri where your device is, or playing an audible tone on the AirTag speaker and honing in on it. The AirTag has Ultra Wideband technology and Precision Finding so you won’t have to waste time.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00 $69.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

When things are more complicated and you need to find an item that’s further away, you can turn to the network of devices in the Find My network and have them report to where it is. Get the discounted Apple AirTag today!

