News

The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $31 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirTag

The AirTag Bundle is discounted by $31, which is a great deal for a set of four trackers that can help you stay organized, save time looking for things, and find items in case they get lost.

Advertisements

AirTags are used to attach to your belongings and connect to your iPad or iPhone so you can find them easily in the Find My App, and if needed, with the help of millions of other users where you can be notified if the AirTag is found within the network.

AirTag
Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag 4 Pack Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00 $67.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

It features a built-in speaker for a sound cue if you cannot find the item you are looking for with eyes alone, with precision finding and ultra wideband technology that leads you right to your AirTag and where you connected it to, such as the TV remote, your keys, wallet, and anything valuable.

The Find My Network is anonymous and encrypted for privacy reasons. Data history and your location is not stored on the AirTag so you don’t have to worry about privacy concerns. Order your AirTags today and start keeping track of your items!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple News+ Food
Apple News+ Food coming to iOS 18.4
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Manchester Trafford Center Store relocating and branching out
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e
Pre orders available for iPhone 16e ahead of release
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs nominated for the innovation Coin in California
1 Min Read
Navigating Mail made easier with macOS sequoia 15.4 and iPadOS 18.4
Navigating Mail made easier with macOS sequoia 15.4 and iPadOS 18.4
1 Min Read
iOS
Ambient music added to iOS and iPadOS 18.4
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is $50 Off
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
M4 MacBook Air being prepared across all channels
1 Min Read
Gemini
Google Gemini to launch alongside Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max may have new camera layout
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?