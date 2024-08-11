News

The Apple AirTag is $5 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag

Apple’s item tracker has a markdown in the 1-pack and the 4-pack department. Today, the AirTag single pack is down to just $23.99 from its original price of $29 on Amazon.

Apple AirTag Apple AirTag $29.00 $23.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirTag is Apple’s answer to frequently lost or misplaced items such as keys, wallets, and smartphones, to name a few. The device works in several ways- first, via the Precision Finding feature using the built-in Ultra Wideband technology for nearby objects, allowing you to locate it quickly and with specific directions. Then, you can play an audible alert through the AirTag’s built-in speaker, and also a Siri option if you want things done the high-tech way.

Apple AirTag

Last but not least, the Find My network is put on alert when you activate Lost Mode, tapping into the collective network that can ping messages to the platform and help you find your lost item. Get the discounted AirTag today!

