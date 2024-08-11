The Apple AirTag is $5 Off

Apple’s item tracker has a markdown in the 1-pack and the 4-pack department. Today, the AirTag single pack is down to just $23.99 from its original price of $29 on Amazon.

The AirTag is Apple’s answer to frequently lost or misplaced items such as keys, wallets, and smartphones, to name a few. The device works in several ways- first, via the Precision Finding feature using the built-in Ultra Wideband technology for nearby objects, allowing you to locate it quickly and with specific directions. Then, you can play an audible alert through the AirTag’s built-in speaker, and also a Siri option if you want things done the high-tech way.

Last but not least, the Find My network is put on alert when you activate Lost Mode, tapping into the collective network that can ping messages to the platform and help you find your lost item. Get the discounted AirTag today!