The Apple Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 Chip is $59 Off

By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Unlock your iPad Pro’s true potential by adding a Magic Keyboard in the mix. Today, the Magic Keyboard for the M2 iPad Pro 11-inch model is down to just $239.95 from its original price of $299 on Amazon.

Apple Magic Keyboard: iPad Keyboard case for iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Generation) and iPad Air (4th, 5th Generation), Great Typing Experience, Built-in trackpad, US English - White $299.00 $239.95

The official Magic Keyboard is an upgraded version of its predecessor, with a new floating cantilever design that allows for any-angle viewing. The scissor mechanism and backlit keys add a level of comfort and function few other keyboards offer, and there’s also a built-in trackpad for more efficient maneuvering.

You can continue using the Magic Keyboard even when your iPad Pro needs a charge, thanks to pass-through charging technology and the USB-C port. Moreover, the keyboard folds up neatly to offer back and front protection to ensure your iPad Pro won’t get dinged or scratched. The Magic Keyboard supports the 4th and 5th gen iPad Air and the 11-inch iPad Pro. Buy it today!

