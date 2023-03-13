The Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID Drops to Just $120

If you want a premium Apple-branded keyboard for your Mac, then the Magic Keyboard should be at the top of your list. Today, the Touch ID model is down to just $119.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The Magic Keyboard may not be the most dazzling keyboard around, but it’s a solid accessory that gets the job done. It’s wireless and comes with its own battery for convenience, and compatible with any Mac that has the Apple Silicon chip. Typing is a joy, as the low-profile keys respond very well and comfortable even after prolonged sessions.

Advertisements

The keyboard has Touch ID built in so you can unlock your computer or sign into websites and apps without having to type the same credentials over and over. It’s portable enough to be added to your backpack for working on the go.

Buy the discounted Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID today!