The Apple MagSafe Charger (2m) is $14 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple MagSafe Charger

Get convenient wireless charging for your compatible AirPods or iPhone with a MagSafe charger. Today, the official MagSafe charger (2 meters) is down to just $34.99 from its original price of $49 on Amazon.

MagSafe is a relatively new wireless charging function that allows users to attach their devices on a magnetic accessory to juice them up. In this case, it’s Apple’s official accessory which means it’s fully compatible with Apple devices. Charging speeds can reach up to 25 watts using a 30 or 35 watt power adapter.

In the same vein, MagSafe can charge older devices that support Qi and Qi2 technology for iPhone 8 models or later. AirPods that come with a wireless charging case can use this as well. The clean design and simplistic design allows users to charge their devices quickly, and it won’t be a hassle as they can just snap the charger off when they need to go. Buy the 2-meter Apple MagSafe charger today!

