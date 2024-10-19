News

The Apple MagSafe Charger is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple MagSafe Charger

Apple’s MagSafe charger offers quick and convenient charging to your compatible Apple devices. Today, it’s down to just $39 from its original price of $49 on Amazon.

With MagSafe technology, you can secure a wireless charge without having to adjust to get the right connection. Strategic magnets align a compatible iPhone with ease and offer up to 25 watts of wireless charging when you use a 30 or 35 watt adapter. It’s worth noting that this accessory supports Qi and Qi2 charging, which means you can use it for the iPhone 8 and up, and AirPods that have wireless charging cases.

Apple MagSafe Charger

MagSafe is supported on the iPhone 12 through iPhone 16, and the accessory works best with a 30W USB-C power adapter to minimize it takes your devices to charge. The cable has a two-meter length so you can run it from a wall plug to your desk or couch. Get the discounted Apple MagSafe Charger today!

