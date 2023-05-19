The Apple Pencil 2 Drops to Just $85 Today

Apple’s second-generation Apple Pencil is down to one of its lowest prices ever. Today, you can get the Apple Pencil 2 for just $85 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The second iteration of the Apple Pencil is a much-improved version, featuring quality-of-life changes and compatibility with newer iPad models. It’s still perfectly light and ergonomic and has pressure sensitivity along with tilt and impeccable precision. You’ll be able to draw, take notes, create graphics, edit photos, and more on your iPad.

Changing tools is intuitively done as well- just tap the device with your finger and it will shift to the one you want. Pairing and charging are done wirelessly and easily as well. It’s a must-have accessory for those who own an iPad mini 6th gen, iPad Air 4th and 5th gen, iPad Pro 11-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Buy the Apple Pencil 2 before the sale ends!