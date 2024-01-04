News

The Apple Pencil 2 is $40 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil

Apple’s latest stylus is an excellent accessory for students, content creators, and artists. Today, the second-generation Apple Pencil is down to just $89 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): Pixel-Perfect Precision and Industry-Leading Low Latency, Perfect for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Signing documents. Attaches, Charges, and Pairs magnetically. Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): Pixel-Perfect Precision and Industry-Leading Low Latency, Perfect for... $129.00 $115.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Pencil is the perfect device since it has all the features you’d want in a premium stylus. With pressure and tilt sensitivity, as well as pixel-perfect precision, you’d wonder how there’s nearly no lag as you take notes, edit photos, and paint. Compatibility is a cinch, with wireless charging and pairing on supported Apple devices.

Apple Pencil

If you have an iPad you can transform it into a portable canvas you can take on the go. In addition, you can just attach the stylus to your iPad’s side, thanks to a magnetized flat edge. Instead of tapping on the software menu, just tap your finger on the Apple Pencil and the tool will change to the one you want. Buy the discounted Apple Pencil 2 today!

