The Apple Pencil 2 is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil 2

Get a nice deal and a professional-grade stylus in the process. Today, the Apple Pencil 2nd generation is down to just $79 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): Pixel-Perfect Precision and Industry-Leading Low Latency, Perfect for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Signing documents. Attaches, Charges, and Pairs magnetically. Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): Pixel-Perfect Precision and Industry-Leading Low Latency, Perfect for... $129.00 $79.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Pencil 2 is the gold standard when it comes to stylus accessories, boasting pixel-perfect precision and the lowest latency around. It’s versatile enough to handle any task from signing documents, drawing, taking notes, editing images, and note-taking, among others. For convenience sake, the stylus pairs, charges, and attaches magnetically to the side of your iPad so you’ll know where it is all the time. The flat edge design isn’t just for aesthetics, which will become apparent once you hold it and start your work.

Apple Pencil 2

With pressure and tilt sensitivity and access to a simple tap-to-change tools mechanism, there’s no time than now to get the Apple Pencil 2. Buy it at a discounted price today!

