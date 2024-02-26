The Apple Pencil 2 is Just $79

Apple’s newest stylus has dropped to around 40% off in today’s deal. The Apple Pencil 2 is down to just $79 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the latest iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro for anything you’d need a stylus for. Unparalleled tilt and pressure sensitivity make it shine in drawing, painting, and image editing. Not only that, but you can also use it for taking notes or doodling up ideas. Pairing and charging is handled wirelessly via magnets that attach to the iPad’s side.

With an ergonomic handling and tap-based changing tool mechanism, there’s very little competition to what Apple’s stylus can do. The Apple Pencil 2 works in the office as well for signing documents, taking short notes, and drafting emails. Fatigue over long use is virtually non-existent as well. Get the discounted Apple Pencil 2 today!