The Apple Pencil 2 is Now Only $79

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil 2 is the de facto stylus for those who need it for work or creating content. Today, it’s down to just $79 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): Pixel-Perfect Precision and Industry-Leading Low Latency, Perfect for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Signing documents. Attaches, Charges, and Pairs magnetically.

With the Apple Pencil 2 you can take notes, mark documents, color, sketch, and draw on your iPad and it’s similar to using a real pen and paper. What’s great about it is that it has excellent precision, pressure sensitivity, and tilt without the lag. Pairing and charging is a matter of putting the Apple Pencil on the side of your iPad. Instead of a round cylindrical shape, the stylus has a flat edge for a better and more ergonomic grip.

Apple Pencil

The second generation Apple Pencil works with the latest iPad mini, as well as the 11-inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro, and the latest iPad Air. Get the discounted Apple Pencil 2 for only $79 today!

