The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off

The latest addition to the Apple Pencil lineup just had its price slashed to the lowest we’ve seen so far. Today, the Apple Pencil Pro is down to just $119 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

The Apple Pencil Pro is the perfect addition to the newfangled iPad Pro or iPad Air. The ‘Pro’ version has a lot of intuitive features you’d love, including haptics and gestures for seamless content or graphical creations without interruptions. In the same vein as the Apple Pencil 2, you get low latency and excellent pressure and tilt sensitivity, as well as amazing precision when put on a digital canvas.

Design-wise, the Apple Pencil Pro has a flat edge for that natural hold and feel, and you can change tools via a single finger tap. It also pairs and charges magnetically, and attaches to the side of the iPad when not in use. Buy it today!