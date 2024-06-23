News

The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil Pro

The latest addition to the Apple Pencil lineup just had its price slashed to the lowest we’ve seen so far. Today, the Apple Pencil Pro is down to just $119 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Art. Attaches, Charges, and Pairs Magnetically Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and... $129.00 $119.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Pencil Pro is the perfect addition to the newfangled iPad Pro or iPad Air. The ‘Pro’ version has a lot of intuitive features you’d love, including haptics and gestures for seamless content or graphical creations without interruptions. In the same vein as the Apple Pencil 2, you get low latency and excellent pressure and tilt sensitivity, as well as amazing precision when put on a digital canvas. 

Apple Pencil Pro

Design-wise, the Apple Pencil Pro has a flat edge for that natural hold and feel, and you can change tools via a single finger tap. It also pairs and charges magnetically, and attaches to the side of the iPad when not in use. Buy it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Vision Pro
Vision Pro App Store goes live in other countries
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
2nd-Gen Vision Pro work progress reportedly suspended
1 Min Read
iOS and iPadOS 17.6
Upcoming iOS and iPadOS 17.6 seeded to developers
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
Take $300 Off the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro
1 Min Read
Apple
‘Help Me Choose’ Site launched to help Apple users find the ideal Mac
1 Min Read
Habbo Hotel Origins
Classic Habbo hotel launches on Mac
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro Models with M4 chip may be launching by the 4th quarter of 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
Get $60 Off the Apple Watch SE
1 Min Read
watchOS 11
Automatic Nap detection headed to watchOS 11
1 Min Read
Beats
New Beats Pill models planned for June 25
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple back to school promo launches
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?