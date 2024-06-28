News

The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Give your new iPad Pro or iPad Air some love with an accessory that complements it. Today, the Apple Pencil Pro is down to just $119 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The Pro model works with the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro with the M2 and M4 chip to add depth to the things you can do. Like its predecessors, the Apple Pencil Pro features pressure and tilt sensitivity, low latency, and pixel-perfect precision. In addition, you get new haptic and gestures so you can continue creating without pause. As far as charging and pairing is concerned, everything is handled wirelessly for convenience.

Detailing things further, you can do a barrel roll or squeeze the stylus to create strokes, change brushes, or access tools, and hover to preview and mark before you draw. Find My is also available for faster location. Get the discounted Apple Pencil Pro today!

