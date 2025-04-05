News

The Apple Pencil Pro is $12 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil Pro

Get a high-end stylus for work and play on your iPad Pro or iPad Air. The Apple Pencil Pro is down to just $116 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The first thing to note is the ergonomics, which is natural and easy while offering excellent pressure and tilt sensitivity and pixel precision. You can draw, write notes, and ideate on a compatible tablet instead of just drawing with your finger or using a keyboard. Even better are the advanced tools you can bring aboard, including the barrel role and squeeze gestures to create strokes, change brushes, and access your most-used tools.

Apple Pencil Pro: Latest Model - Device Compatibility Check Required - Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, Perfect for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Art. Charges and Pairs Magnetically

There’s also the hover on compatible devices where you can see where the stylus will be drawing before you touch the screen. The Apple stylus attaches for wireless charging and pairing for utmost convenience and on-the-go usage. Get the discounted Apple Pencil Pro today!

