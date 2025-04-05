The Apple Pencil Pro is $12 Off

Get a high-end stylus for work and play on your iPad Pro or iPad Air. The Apple Pencil Pro is down to just $116 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The first thing to note is the ergonomics, which is natural and easy while offering excellent pressure and tilt sensitivity and pixel precision. You can draw, write notes, and ideate on a compatible tablet instead of just drawing with your finger or using a keyboard. Even better are the advanced tools you can bring aboard, including the barrel role and squeeze gestures to create strokes, change brushes, and access your most-used tools.

There’s also the hover on compatible devices where you can see where the stylus will be drawing before you touch the screen. The Apple stylus attaches for wireless charging and pairing for utmost convenience and on-the-go usage. Get the discounted Apple Pencil Pro today!