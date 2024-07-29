News

The Apple Pencil Pro is $19 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil Pro

Apple’s high-end stylus is down to a tempting price in a recent deal. Today, the Apple Pencil Pro is just $109.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Art. Attaches, Charges, and Pairs Magnetically Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and... $129.00 $108.69Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Launched in May this year with the new iPad Pro models, the Apple Pencil boasts new capabilities and gestures built into the device. It’s compatible with the M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro, so if you have bought them then you’ll find the stylus to be a very helpful addition to the work and creative repertoire. Haptics and gestures headline the features, and you get low latency, pressure, and tilt sensitivity, and pixel-perfect precision along the way.

Apple Pencil Pro

Advanced tools are also available- barrel roll and squeeze to change brush or strokes, or to access the most-used tools. There’s also the hover mode for previewing your mark for greater accuracy. Get the discounted Apple Pencil Pro today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iOS 18 Beta
Fourth iOS 18 beta released
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple in agreement with new AI safety guidelines
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple in discussion to bring ads to Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple approves Epic Games' app store
Apple approves Epic Games’ App Store on iOS
2 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods (3rd Generation) Discounted on Amazon
1 Min Read
5G Chip
Two iPhones to come with 5G Chip designed by Apple
1 Min Read
Web Version Apple Maps
Web version Apple Maps now available
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Ultra
iPhone 17 ultra-thin model alleged specs revealed
1 Min Read
Anker Portable Outdoor Generator
The Anker Portable Outdoor Generator is $45 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple drops to number 6 in China smartphone market
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhones in India experience a price drop
1 Min Read
OpenAI
OpenAI launches search feature
1 Min Read
Lost your password?