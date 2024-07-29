The Apple Pencil Pro is $19 Off

Apple’s high-end stylus is down to a tempting price in a recent deal. Today, the Apple Pencil Pro is just $109.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Launched in May this year with the new iPad Pro models, the Apple Pencil boasts new capabilities and gestures built into the device. It’s compatible with the M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro, so if you have bought them then you’ll find the stylus to be a very helpful addition to the work and creative repertoire. Haptics and gestures headline the features, and you get low latency, pressure, and tilt sensitivity, and pixel-perfect precision along the way.

Advanced tools are also available- barrel roll and squeeze to change brush or strokes, or to access the most-used tools. There’s also the hover mode for previewing your mark for greater accuracy. Get the discounted Apple Pencil Pro today!