The Apple Pencil Pro is $29 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil Pro

Apple has an excellent stylus that’s a must-try. Today, the Apple Pencil Pro is down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

It just takes a few minutes of using the Apple Pencil Pro to become a believer. From the ergonomic and natural shape of the stylus to the haptic feedback, you’ll like the way it handles and performs. You can do a barrel roll or squeeze to create strokes, change brushes, or access tools without taking your eyes off the canvas. The M2 iPad Air and iPad Pro have a hover preview mode for greater accuracy, and there’s support for Find My should you need to quickly locate your accessory.

With the Apple Pencil Pro, you can mark documents, take notes, color, sketch, and write down ideas like a professional. It offers wireless charging and pairing as well. Get the Apple Pencil Pro today!

