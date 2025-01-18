News

The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil Pro

Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro marked $30 off. It’s the perfect tool to make your next creative artwork or take notes for school and mark up PDFs or other docs.

Advertisements

Turn your gadget into a canvas with the Apple Pencil Pro with advanced technology, featuring a squeeze and barrel roll gesture giving you access to tools, changing brushes and creating strokes, haptic to feel shapes in the right place, pressure and tilt sensitivity so you can easily apply artistic effects with pixel-perfect precision. It can attach and charge magnetically for convenience and is very easy to use.

Apple Pencil Pro
Preview Product Price
Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Art. Attaches, Charges, and Pairs Magnetically Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and... $129.00 $99.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

It’s compatible with the iPad Air 11-inch with M2 Chip, iPad Mini with the A17 Pro Chip, iPad Air 13-inch with M2 Chip and iPad Pro models with 11 and 13 inches display featuring an M4 Chip so you can take notes or draw on these iPads. Get your Apple Pencil Pro today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Severance
Pop-Up office set up at grand central terminal to promote Severance
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
Support received by ChatGPT for tasks and reminders
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger
Apple launches firmware update for MagSafe Charger
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
Get the iPad Mini 7 at $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.2
Apple discontinues signing iOS 18.2
1 Min Read
Apple Wallet
Support for digital IDs in Apple Wallet comes to Illinois
1 Min Read
iPhone
Disney food orders can now be viewed on iPhone lock screen
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Get $249 Off Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade rolls out game updates and 10 new titles
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple releases latest shot on iPhone video for Chinese new year
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 3 to have a new look
1 Min Read
Apple 2024
The 2024 iMac with M4 Chip and 256GB Storage is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?