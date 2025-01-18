The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off

Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro marked $30 off. It’s the perfect tool to make your next creative artwork or take notes for school and mark up PDFs or other docs.

Turn your gadget into a canvas with the Apple Pencil Pro with advanced technology, featuring a squeeze and barrel roll gesture giving you access to tools, changing brushes and creating strokes, haptic to feel shapes in the right place, pressure and tilt sensitivity so you can easily apply artistic effects with pixel-perfect precision. It can attach and charge magnetically for convenience and is very easy to use.

It’s compatible with the iPad Air 11-inch with M2 Chip, iPad Mini with the A17 Pro Chip, iPad Air 13-inch with M2 Chip and iPad Pro models with 11 and 13 inches display featuring an M4 Chip so you can take notes or draw on these iPads. Get your Apple Pencil Pro today!