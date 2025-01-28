News

The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil Pro

The Apple Pencil Pro has been marked $30 off on Amazon, featuring innate features to control your creativity. Use gestures like barrel roll and squeeze to access the tools, change the strokes and brushes, with haptics letting you feel shapes as you put them place.

It has remarkable piixel-perfect precision technology, pressure and tilt sensitivity, and low latency, making the pencil responsive and allowing it to instantly register your input. The flat edge lets you change your tools by simply tapping your pencil.

Apple Pencil Pro
Preview Product Price
Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Art. Attaches, Charges, and Pairs Magnetically Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and... $129.00 $114.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Pencil Pro can be paired magnetically and is compatible with multiple gadgets like the iPad Air and iPad Pro with the M2 and M4 series chip, and various apps found on the App Store, letting you turn your iPad into a canvas to draw your next artwork, sign documents, create diagrams, and take notes. Order yours today and get ready to use it when inspiration strikes!

