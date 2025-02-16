The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off

Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro marked at 23% off, giving $30 in savings for a versatile accessory for people who like drawing on iPads, empowering you to become a digital artist, and anyone who wants to do more on their device as they have a handy stylus, take notes, annotate, edit, and sign documents.

The technology that the Apple Pencil Pro carries can let you switch tools easily, featuring advanced tools like barrel rolling and squeeze to access the tools to change strokes of brushes, feel the shapes when you place them, low latency for a lag-free experience, tilt sensitivity for more control, and pixel perfect precision. Designed with a flat edge and magnetic properties, you can easily attach it to your gadget and charge it automatically.

The Apple Pencil is compatible with multiple iPads, namely certain iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini models. Order yours today!