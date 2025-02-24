News

The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil Pro

Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro marked at $30 off, giving you a great deal for an Apple accessory that can maximize your iPad’s functionality.

The Apple Pencil Pro is a good investment for artists who love to draw, sketch, and color their artwork. Advanced features such as pixel perfect precision, low latency, pressure and tilt sensitivity, gestures and haptics, give users control over their creative projects. It’s for anyone who does handwritten notes and on their iPad, making it quite convenient to sign documents, annotate, take down notes in class or during meetings, scribble and make highlights.

Apple Pencil Pro
Preview Product Price
Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Art. Attaches, Charges, and Pairs Magnetically Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and... $129.00 $99.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

It works with multiple iPads like the 11 inch iPad Pro with M4 Chip, 13 inch iPad Pro with the M4 Chip, iPad Air (11 inches) and iPad Air (13 inches) with M2 Chip, and the A17 Pro iPad Mini with more than a million apps that support the Apple Pencil Pro. You can attach it magnetically to pair and charge on your iPad. Order yours today!

