The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off

Apple’s professional grade stylus is discounted at a lower price, perfect for those who need to create content on the go. Today, the Apple Pencil Pro is down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Apple Pencil Pro features pixel-perfect precision alongside pressure and tilt sensitivity so you can make art, draw, or take notes with minimal error. Intuitive features are on hand, with haptics and gestures leading you along the way. Latency is very low and nearly imperceptible. Furthermore, charging and pairing is handled magnetically when you connect it to your iPad.

Apple pays close attention to design and tactile feel, and it shows in the Apple Pencil Pro. Handling and drawing feels natural, and you can use barrel roll and squeeze gestures for strokes and lines. Find My is enabled on the device so you can locate it in seconds. Get the Apple Pencil Pro today!