The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off

The Apple Pencil Pro is an accessory that’s worth considering if you’re an artist or a student. Today, it’s down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Apple’s newest Apple Pencil has all the features you need for intuitive creation, with haptics and gestures for continuing work without breaking the flow. It has an industry-leading low latency, pressure and tilt sensitivity, and pixel perfect precision. Plus, you can attach and charge wirelessly and leave the cable at home.

Advanced tools such as changing brushes, creating strokes, and doing barrel roll or squeeze to access your favorite tools. The flat edge feels very natural and almost like you’re holding a real pencil or pen. With the Apple Pencil, you can take notes, sketch, edit, and mark documents. Just hover on the M2 iPad Air or iPad Pro and you can mark the point before making it final. Get the discounted Apple Pencil Pro today!