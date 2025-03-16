News

The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil Pro

The Apple Pencil Pro is an accessory that’s worth considering if you’re an artist or a student. Today, it’s down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Apple’s newest Apple Pencil has all the features you need for intuitive creation, with haptics and gestures for continuing work without breaking the flow. It has an industry-leading low latency, pressure and tilt sensitivity, and pixel perfect precision. Plus, you can attach and charge wirelessly and leave the cable at home.

Apple Pencil Pro
Preview Product Price
Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Art. Attaches, Charges, and Pairs Magnetically Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and... $129.00 $99.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Advanced tools such as changing brushes, creating strokes, and doing barrel roll or squeeze to access your favorite tools. The flat edge feels very natural and almost like you’re holding a real pencil or pen. With the Apple Pencil, you can take notes, sketch, edit, and mark documents. Just hover on the M2 iPad Air or iPad Pro and you can mark the point before making it final. Get the discounted Apple Pencil Pro today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Surveyor
New Apple Maps companion App ‘Surveyor’ launches
1 Min Read
Jason Sudeikis
Fourth Season confirmed by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis
1 Min Read
F1
Apple shows off latest ‘F1’ movie trailer
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Chip and 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
Live translation feature heading to AirPods in 2025
1 Min Read
Gemini AI
New Gemini AI search history feature added
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music Classical Web debuts
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag (4-Pack) is $30 Off
1 Min Read
HomePod
Apple might start HomePod mass production in Q3
1 Min Read
Mac Studio
High-End Mac Studio product hit with delivery delays
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
In-Store pickup option now available for new iPad, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The M3 iPad Air Apple Magic Keyboard is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?