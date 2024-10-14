News

The Apple Pencil Pro is $39 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil Pro

The Apple Pencil Pro is an excellent accompaniment to your new iPad Pro. Today, it’s down to just $89.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Touted as a stylus with industry-leading low latency, the Apple Pencil Pro is perfect for just about every use case. Write notes, ideas, and sketches just like you would a real pencil across a digital canvas. Aside from that, Apple’s stylus has pressure and tilt sensitivity, along with pixel-perfect precision for digital art and bringing your creative work to life. The device works with the M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro on all models.

Apple Pencil Pro

Advanced tools such as barrel roll and squeeze can be done with the newest Apple Pencil. Haptics lets you feel the shapes snap, and you can even do a preview to see where the mark is before you do it. Get the discounted Apple Pencil Pro today!

