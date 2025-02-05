News

The Apple Pencil USB-C is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is an important tool for content creators and graphic artists. Today, the USB-C model is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $79 on Amazon.

Boasting industry-leading low latency for just about everything stylus-related, the Apple Pencil stands as one of the best accessories around. Sign documents, draw, and take notes naturally as if you’re doing it on real paper, except it’s on an iPad. You can take it a step further with digital art and sketches, enjoying the tilt sensitivity and pixel-perfect precision. Holding and using the Apple Pencil feels natural, thanks to the shape and size, and responsiveness when drawing on a digital canvas.

Apple Pencil
Preview Product Price
Apple Pencil (USB-C): Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Signing Documents. Attaches Magnetically, Charges and Pairs with USB-C Apple Pencil (USB-C): Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency... $79.00 $69.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Pencil with USB-C magnetically attaches to a supported iPad and charges via a USB-C cable. Pairing is done the same way. Be creative and show your content even when on the go. Get the discounted Apple Pencil with USB-C today!

