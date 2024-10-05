The Apple Pencil with USB-C is $10 Off

Apple’s upgraded Pencil is discounted to a more attractive price point. Today, the Apple Pencil USB-C is down to just $69 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

Apple’s newest stylus is packed with modern features, including USB-C charging, low latency, magnetic attachment, and unmatched precision. The device is perfect for just about any use, whether it be doing light image retouches or jotting down notes in class, or signing documents and sketching ideas. Your iPad turns into a canvas with apps like Freeform or Notes, and the millions of apps for the iPad App Store. The addition of an accessory like the Apple Pencil allows you to make use of your iPad and unlock its full potential.

The Apple Pencil has that natural feel like you would holding a traditional pencil, with pixel-perfect precision and tilt sensitivity. Get the discounted Apple Pencil with USB-C today!