The Apple Pencil with USB-C is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil

Amazon has marked down the USB-C Apple Pencil by 13%, bringing the price down from $79 to $69.

Featuring low latency, tilt sensitivity, and precision, the Apple Pencil makes signing documents easier and art creations more fun to do as it transforms your iPad into your canvas. It is an excellent accessory for drawing, sketching, coloring, or taking down notes when you’re in school or work.

Apple Pencil
Preview Product Price
Apple Pencil (USB-C): Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Signing Documents. Attaches Magnetically, Charges and Pairs with USB-C

The Apple Pencil is compatible with built-in apps such as Freeform or Notes, and millions of apps from the App Store. It seamlessly pairs with your device and has a magnetic flat edge to place in the charging area when you need to charge it or on your iPad to prevent losing it, and is always within reach whenever you feel inspired!

If you’re looking for an Apple Pencil at a discounted price, this is the perfect chance for you to buy one. Order yours today and save $10!

