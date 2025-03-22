The Apple Studio Display is $150 Off

Apple is offering a rare discount for its 27-inch monitor. Today, the Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass and Tilt-Adjustable Stand is down to just $1,449 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

The Apple Studio Display has everything you’d want, including 5K resolution, built-in mics and speakers, and connectivity options for powering your MacBook, and more. The deal has a tilt-adjustable stand so you can easily arrange for the best viewing angle without straining your eyes and neck. The 5K resolution offers wide color and 1 billion colors for absolute immersion. Charging your MacBook can be done through the 96W PD port.

Since we’re all connected nowadays, the built-in mic, speaker, and camera are a welcome addition. The speakers have Spatial Audio, while the mic is made for voice recordings and internet calls. The 12MP camera supports Center Stage for easier video conferences. Get the discounted Apple Studio Display today!