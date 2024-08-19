News

The Apple Studio Display is $299 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Studio Display

Complete your work or play setup with a premium Apple device at a discounted price. Today, the Apple Studio Display is down to just $1,299.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Settle for a standard glass display and you can experience all the things that make the Studio Display great. It has a 5K resolution with Retina technology spread across a 27-inch screen, boasting wide color support and up to 600 nits of brightness. For connectivity, you can easily plug your MacBook in via the 96W PD, as well as other accessories via the 3 USB-C ports and one Thunderbolt 3 port. In an ergonomic sense, you can tilt and adjust the display according to your seat height and eye level for utmost comfort.

Apple Studio Display

Included in the Studio Display are three mic arrays for calls, a six speaker sound system for entertainment, and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera for video calls and others. Get it today!

