The Apple Studio Display is $300 Off

Apple’s premium monitor has fallen to a new low- today, the Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass is down to just $1,299.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

The Apple Studio Display boasts a tilt-adjustable stand that can assume any degree of viewing for comfort and ergonomics. At the front is a 27-inch 5K Retina display that has wide color support and maximum brightness of up to 600 nits. It’s worth mentioning that you’ll have a three-mic array for voice recordings and calls, and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera for video calls. The built-in sound system consists of six modules that support Spatial Audio as well.

For connectivity, you have three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a 96 watt PD for charging your connected MacBook. It pairs well with any Mac, specially the Mac mini. Get the discounted Apple Studio Display today!