News

The Apple Studio Display is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Studio Display

Apple’s premium monitor has fallen to a new low- today, the Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass is down to just $1,299.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand $1,599.00 $1,299.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Studio Display boasts a tilt-adjustable stand that can assume any degree of viewing for comfort and ergonomics. At the front is a 27-inch 5K Retina display that has wide color support and maximum brightness of up to 600 nits. It’s worth mentioning that you’ll have a three-mic array for voice recordings and calls, and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera for video calls. The built-in sound system consists of six modules that support Spatial Audio as well.

Apple Studio Display

For connectivity, you have three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a 96 watt PD for charging your connected MacBook. It pairs well with any Mac, specially the Mac mini. Get the discounted Apple Studio Display today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple NFC Transactions
Apple NFC transactions opening to developers
1 Min Read
Tabletop Device
Apple still On track for a tabletop device
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple launches new ‘Designed for Every Body’ video
1 Min Read
Anker Solix C1000
The Anker Solix C1000 is $450 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 might have 8GB RAM
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok adds new group chat feature
1 Min Read
Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 lineup launched
1 Min Read
16-inch MacBook Pro
The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip is $500 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
New beta firmware for AirPods Pro 2 launches
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Apple aims for Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ feature expansion
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
Upcoming iPhone 17 Slim dubbed ‘iPhone Air’
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?