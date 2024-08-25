News

The Apple Studio Display is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Studio Display

Apple’s latest monitor provides excellent value for money, and this time you can get it at an even lower price. Today, the Apple Studio Display with standard glass is down to just $1,299.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand $1,599.00 $1,299.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Studio Display gives you a bright and sharp 5K resolution set in a 27-inch screen. It has support for wide color and up to a billion colors for true accuracy. With that big a display you can multitask with ease or see all the graphics when you’re editing photos and videos, as well as when you’re playing games. It’s not lacking in the connectivity department either, boasting three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 3 port for charging your MacBook.

Apple Studio Display

It even has built-in speakers, mics, and a camera with support for Center Stage so you can communicate through various media options online. Get the discounted Apple Studio Display today!

