The Apple Studio Display is $300 Off

Apple’s latest monitor provides excellent value for money, and this time you can get it at an even lower price. Today, the Apple Studio Display with standard glass is down to just $1,299.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

The Apple Studio Display gives you a bright and sharp 5K resolution set in a 27-inch screen. It has support for wide color and up to a billion colors for true accuracy. With that big a display you can multitask with ease or see all the graphics when you’re editing photos and videos, as well as when you’re playing games. It’s not lacking in the connectivity department either, boasting three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 3 port for charging your MacBook.

It even has built-in speakers, mics, and a camera with support for Center Stage so you can communicate through various media options online. Get the discounted Apple Studio Display today!