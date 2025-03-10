The Apple Studio Display Standard Glass is $220 Off

Need an Apple-branded monitor that can do the job? Today’s deal should interest you. The Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass is down to just $1,379 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

The Apple Studio Display is a premium monitor with industry-leading 5K resolution, built-in communication hardware, and a port to charge your laptop. First, it’s tilt adjustable for ergonomics, and you get a slew of speakers, mics, and cameras, specifically six speakers, three mics, and a 12MP camera with Center Stage support. Meetings, conferences, and entertainment can be done without needing any other accessory.

It’s worth noting that you can leave your power adapter at home as the Studio Display has a 96W PD port for charging your MacBook. For connectivity, you get three USB-C ports and a single Thunderbolt 3 port. Get the discounted Apple Studio Standard Glass today!