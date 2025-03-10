News

The Apple Studio Display Standard Glass is $220 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Studio

Need an Apple-branded monitor that can do the job? Today’s deal should interest you. The Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass is down to just $1,379 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

The Apple Studio Display is a premium monitor with industry-leading 5K resolution, built-in communication hardware, and a port to charge your laptop. First, it’s tilt adjustable for ergonomics, and you get a slew of speakers, mics, and cameras, specifically six speakers, three mics, and a 12MP camera with Center Stage support. Meetings, conferences, and entertainment can be done without needing any other accessory.

Preview Product Price
Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand $1,599.00 $1,379.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

It’s worth noting that you can leave your power adapter at home as the Studio Display has a 96W PD port for charging your MacBook. For connectivity, you get three USB-C ports and a single Thunderbolt 3 port. Get the discounted Apple Studio Standard Glass today!

