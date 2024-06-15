The Apple Studio Display Standard Glass is $299 Off

If you’re in the market for a monitor that can handle it all, then you’ll have to see this deal. Today, the Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass is down to just $1,299.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

The most immediate feature in the Studio Display is the 27-inch 5K Retina Display with wide color and 600 nits of brightness, which is great for any kind of work or play. You can watch your favorite TV shows or do some video and image editing at full-color accuracy. The 27-inch screen can be divided for multitasking as well, and it won’t be too cramped when you do this.

As for the bells and whistles, you get a six-speaker system with Spatial Audio support, as well as a three-mic array and 12MP Ultra Wide camera for online communications and more. Get the discounted Apple Studio Display today!