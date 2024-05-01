News

The Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass is $299 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Studio Display

Upgrade your work station and get an impressive Apple-made monitor with a huge discount. Today, the Apple Studio Display (standard glass) is down to just $1,299.97 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Standing in at 27 inches and 5K resolution, the Apple Studio Display is more than sufficient to handle all your work and gaming needs. The Retina display has P3 wide color, support for up to a billion colors, and up to 600 nits of brightness, which equals crystal clear graphics and text. It’s more than just a standard monitor as it has three mics and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera that supports Center Stage. You also won’t need a separate speaker system, thanks to the six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

Apple Studio Display

The Apple Studio Display can power your Mac notebook on up to 96W of charging, and can be adjustable via tilt. On the back are three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 3 port. Get it today!

