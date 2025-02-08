News

The Apple Studio with Standard Glass is $299 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Studio

Apple’s premium monitor is at a discounted price right now, and it’s definitely worth a look. Today, the Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass is down to just $1,299.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Apple Studio Display boasts a 27-inch electronic real estate and 5K resolution with wide color and up to 600 nits of brightness. It goes without saying that it will work well with any MacBook as a primary display or a secondary when you need it. Moreover, you get a PD option of 96 watts to charge and keep your MacBook on without having to find another wall plug for it. The stand is tilt adjustable for ergonomics and offers three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 3 port for all your accessories.

Apple Studio
Preview Product Price
Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand $1,599.00 $1,299.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Rounding out the details is a 12MP Center Stage-supported Ultra Wide camera, a three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio. Get the discounted Apple Studio today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Severance
Season 3 production for ‘Severance’ begins
1 Min Read
App Store
macOS Mojave and older software experience App Store issue
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
MacBook Air and iPad Air supply dwindling at Apple Stores
1 Min Read
Anker Power Bank
The Anker 60000mAh Portable Outdoor Generator is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 slated to debut soon
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix subscription costs go up in the UK
1 Min Read
OpenAI
OpenAI unlocks ChatGPT search without sign-ins
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Pro
The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro 1TB WiFi is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple ranked 1st for 18 consecutive years on ‘World’s most admired companies’
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s active devices reach a new record of 2.35 billion 
1 Min Read
X
Apple potentially making a return to X advertising
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?