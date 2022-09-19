The Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable Gets a Big Discount

Magnetic charging has finally arrived for the M1 Pro MacBook, and now you have a chance to conveniently juice up your computer as you work, play and consume content.

Today, the Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable (2 meters) is down to just $44.99 from its original price of $49 on Amazon.

The MagSafe Charging Cable is very easy to use and only requires one hand to connect the end port to your MacBook. You’ll need a compatible USB-C power adapter to make it work and to unlock fast-charging capability though, but once it’s complete then you can just attach and continue working on your laptop.

The MagSafe connection is strong enough to prevent unwanted disconnects, and when somebody trips on the cable your computer won’t be dragged along. Helpful LED prompts will tell you when your battery is charging or when it’s full. A woven design completes the element and makes the cable last a long time.

Grab the discounted USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable today!